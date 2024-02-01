Barbara DeRan

FINDLAY — Barbara Jean DeRan, went to join her husband, parents and many friends and relatives at the Lord’s house on Jan. 30, 2024, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Friends and family may visit from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Journey at Christ Church, 225 W. Bigelow Ave., Findlay. Barbara’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Trevor Wright will preside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate.cancer.org

Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay, 419-422-1500, is honored to serve Barbara’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ww.huffordfh.com.

