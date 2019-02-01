Home Obituaries Barbara Chance

Barbara Chance
age 79, Marion

Barbara E. Chance, age 79, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Heartland of Marion.

Graveside services for Barbara E. Chance are 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Nevada Cemetery with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Fund at Heartland of Marion and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

