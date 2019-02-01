Barbara Chance

Barbara E. Chance, age 79, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Heartland of Marion.

Graveside services for Barbara E. Chance are 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Nevada Cemetery with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Fund at Heartland of Marion and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

