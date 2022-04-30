Barbara Beamer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Barbara J. Beamer, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday Apr. 24, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services were 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastors Jim Stauffer and Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment was at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Fair or Alzheimer’s Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

