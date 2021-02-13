Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Barbara Ann Treadway, 64, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, after a brief illness in Findlay.

Family and close friends are cordially invited to visit with Barb’s family from 3-6 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and one hour before the funeral service Tuesday. A funeral service for Barbara Treadway is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and will be officiated by the Rev. Jim Stauffer. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

For those unable to attend, the funeral service also will be live streamed at lucasbatton.com.

In lieu of flowers, honor Barb by making donations in her memory to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or Trinity Evangelical UMC. Memorial contributions can be mailed to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

