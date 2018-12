Ava Reinhart

CAREY — Ava Rose Reinhart was stillborn at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

She is survived by her parents, Zachary J. and Deana R. (Halcomb) Reinhart, and brother, Luke J. Reinhart, all of Alvada; her maternal grandparents, Randy and Diana Halcomb, Tiffin; paternal grandparents Ken and Julie Reinhart, Alvada; paternal great-grandmothers Theresa Reinhart, Alvada; and Violet Brough, Port Clinton; and maternal great-grandparents, Patricia and Harold “Dean” Mast, Gladwin, Michigan.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.