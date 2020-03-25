Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Arnold E. Riedel, age 91, of 1264 CH 16, Sycamore, died at 7:02 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at home.

Per Arnold’s request, he has donated his body to the Ohio State University College of Medicine for anatomical research so there will be no services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sycamore Fire Department, Mohawk Community Library or the Wyandot County Veterans Service in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

