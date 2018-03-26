FINDLAY — Arlis A. Perkins, 81, passed away Friday morning, March 23, 2018, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Colden-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. and full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

The Rev. William Bentley will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.coldrencrates.com.

