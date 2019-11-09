Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Arlene Ruth Sipe, 94, of Oceola, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at her home.

Arlene was born June 23, 1925, on the Roberts family homestead, east of Lemert, to the late Glen C. and Etta L. (George) Roberts. At a very young age her father gave her the nickname of Fuzzy and it stuck all her life. Arlene was a lifelong resident of the community and graduated from Holmes Liberty High School in 1943. She married Merrill W. “Bill” Sipe, April 1, 1950, and moved to their newly purchased farm south of Oceola. They were married 49 years when he preceded her in death Oct. 31, 1999.

Surviving are a son, Dean Sipe, rural Sycamore; a daughter, Diane (Robert) Rindfuss, Orlando; a granddaughter, Elaine Rindfuss, Orlando, and her husband Thomas; and a great-grandson, Elliot Rindfuss. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Joyce Sipe, Ruth Sipe, Sally Sipe and Helen Sipe; and a dear friend, Jennifer Candel.

Arlene was a housewife, raised two children and worked with her husband on the family farm. Visitors to the farm rarely left without something to eat. When Arlene and Bill retired, they did extensive traveling in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Arlene had extensive gardens and loved to make crafts. Everyone she knew was a recipient of fresh garden vegetables, flower arrangements and a wide variety of handmade crafts.

Her family is receiving friends from 10-10:55 a.m. Tuesday at Wise Funeral Service, where her funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jerry Kissling officiating. Interment will follow at Brokensword Cemetery.

Donations may be made payable to SouthernCare Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice, and these gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.



