FOREST — Arden Shaw, Forest, died at 2:13 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service is 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Jackson Center Cemetery, in Wyandot County. The family suggests casual farm attire for this event, as well as following COVID guidelines. Bringman Clark Funeral Home will be open from 2-3 p.m. Thursday for anyone wanting to pay their respects.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Pheasants Forever in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

