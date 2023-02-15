CAREY — Arbutis Greene, of Carey, died at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital hospice unit in Findlay. She was 87 years old.

Services are private. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Beach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!