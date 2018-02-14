Anthony Parsell

FOREST — Anthony L. “Tony” Parsell, of Mount Blanchard, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was 64.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with the Rev. Rex Roth officiating. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to view a life tribute video, send a condolence or share a memory.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverdale Athletic Boosters or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

