CAREY — Annette J. Faber, 85, of Carey, passed away at 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky with her family by her side.

Friends will be received from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. She and Harold will be buried at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery near Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored so serve Annette’s family. Condolences may be expressed by visiting StombaughBatton.com.

