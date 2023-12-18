Annette Brown, age 86, of Harpster, passed away Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at her home in rural Harpster.

Services for Annette Brown are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. urial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

