Anna R. Patchett, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Marion.

A funeral service for Anna R. Patchett is 2 p.m. Monday at the Upper Sandusky Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Eric Anderson and Ben Gregory officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Calling hours are 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home and one hour before service time Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ladies in Fellowship Together or the Ram Boosters and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

