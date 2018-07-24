Home Obituaries Anna Fox

Anna Fox

Posted on July 24, 2018
Anna Fox
Anna Fox
age 87, Forest

Anna M. Fox, age 87, of Forest, died at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, July 22, 2018, at her residence.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Elaine J. Sturtz officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or view the tribute video.

Memorial contributions may be made to Anna M. Fox Memorial Fund or Gideons International in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

