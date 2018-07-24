Anna M. Fox, age 87, of Forest, died at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, July 22, 2018, at her residence.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Elaine J. Sturtz officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence

Memorial contributions may be made to Anna M. Fox Memorial Fund or Gideons International in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

