Anna Bowers

TIFFIN — Anna M. Bowers, 83, of Tiffin, died at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Marion General Hospital, Marion.

Visitation for family and friends is 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin. The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dan Johnson officiating. Entombment will follow at the Seneca Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

For directions, to order flowers or to offer condolences to the family, go to www.traunerofuneralhome.com.

