Ann Goodman Baker, age 96, of Upper Sandusky, went to be with the Lord at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Ann died gently, painlessly after a five-month siege with heart failure. During this time her primary caregiver was her son Allan. A hospice nurse and Allan were with her as she sat in her favorite chair for her last few breaths — her heart finally failing.

Ann was born May 9, 1923, in Wyandot County, to Charles Lawrence and Mary (Kachele) Stout, both of whom have passed. Her mother passed during her youth and Ann was adopted by the Leece and Mary Hudson family. She married Earl Wilson “Katy” Goodman on June 16, 1941, and he passed away April 10, 1988. She then married Wellington Baker on Nov. 1, 1997, and he died Sept. 23, 2004.

She is survived by her three sons, Roger (Betsy) Goodman, Okemos, Michigan; Gary (Jean) Goodman, Greensboro, North Carolina; and Allan Goodman, Upper Sandusky; two grandchildren, Bryan and Eric Goodman; along with four great-grandchildren, Daniel, Peter, Abigail and Noah. Ann also is survived by her step children, Pat (Jim) Blaschak, The Plains; and John (Ronda) Baker, Marion; along with a grandson Cody, and two great-grandchildren, Josh and Aaron Beal.

Ann was the ninth of 12 siblings and was the last of her family. She was preceded in death by Russell, Esther, Edith, George, David, Arlene, Robert, Mary, Catherine Louise, Jane and Henry.

She will be remembered as an exemplary homemaker and farmer’s wife by helping to drive tractors, grain trucks and gathering eggs throughout the years.

She was a devoted Christian and was a member of Wayside Chapel in Bucyrus.

Ann was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Society of Colonial Dames XVII, Fuller Society of Mayflower Descendants, American Legion Auxillary No. 225 of Upper Sandusky, and a descendant of Colonel Crawford.

Her passions in life were her children, reading the bible and praying.

Her legacy is the souls won through her generous support of Christian missions, evangelism and her church. She will receive a “well done thou good and faithful servant.”

Funeral services for Ann Goodman Baker are 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Wayside Chapel in Bucyrus, with Pastor Tim Compton officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitations are 4-7 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and one hour before service time at the church Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Chapel and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.