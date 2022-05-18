Ann Conrad

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ann E. Conrad, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery, east of Upper Sandusky. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union United Methodist Church in care Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video, visit www.BringmanClark.com





















