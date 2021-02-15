Home Obituaries Ann Celeste Bils

Ann Celeste Bils

Posted on February 15, 2021
Ann Celeste Bils, age 80, of Harpster, passed away at 9:55 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her home.

A funeral Mass for Ann C. Bils is 11 a.m. Thursday at Transfiguration of the Lord, with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. and Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Hannah’s House or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351. 

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

