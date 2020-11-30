Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Andrew “Andy” A. Schoen, age 64, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home in Nevada.

A memorial service for Andy Schoen is 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Visitations for Andy are 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home before the service begins.

Because of Andy’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Lucas-Batton and can be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

