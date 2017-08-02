Home Obituaries Allen Pagnard

Allen Pagnard

Posted on August 2, 2017
0
0
79
Al Pagnard
Al Pagnard
age 82, Upper Sandusky

Allen E. Pagnard, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 2:27 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Allen E. Pagnard will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitations are 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity UCC endowment fund, Wyandot Memorial Hospital or Hospice of Wyandot County and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Virginia Ann Hackworth

    CAREY — Virginia Ann Hackworth, 77, of Vanlue, died at 2:55 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017 at …
    August 1, 2017
    1 min read

  • Dorothy L. Swinehart

    Dorothy L. Swinehart, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, died Monday, July 31, 2017, at Fairhaven …
    August 1, 2017
    1 min read

  • Allen E. Pagnard

    Allen E. Pagnard of Upper Sandusky died at 2:27 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2017 at Wyandot Memo…
    August 1, 2017
    19 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply