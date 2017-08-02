Allen Pagnard

Allen E. Pagnard, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 2:27 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Allen E. Pagnard will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitations are 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity UCC endowment fund, Wyandot Memorial Hospital or Hospice of Wyandot County and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!