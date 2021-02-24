Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Allen P. Hughes, age 78, of rural Kenton, passed away Sunday afternoon, Feb. 21, 2021, at Marion General Hospital.

Funeral services for Allen P. Hughes are 11 a.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Pummell officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Marseilles United Methodist Church or the Shriner’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to lucasbatton.com.

