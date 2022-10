Allen Oates

Allen Jay Oates, age 77, of Indian Trail, North Carolina, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Monroe, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

