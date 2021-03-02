Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















GALION — Allen Miller, 54, of Galion, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. The burial will follow in the Iberia Cemetery. In accordance with the Governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Allen or to send a condolence to the Miller family may do so by visiting masfh.com.

The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Allen Miller.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!