Alicia Amesquita, age 99, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:33 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

Private family services for Alicia G. Amesquita will be held at Transfiguration of the Lord with Father Conrad Suter OFM Conv. and Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Angeline School of Opportunity, Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church or Hospice of Wyandot County and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

