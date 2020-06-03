Home Obituaries Alice L. Taylor

Alice L. Taylor

Posted on June 3, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

SYCAMORE — Alice L. Taylor, age 91, of Sycamore, died at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home.

Funeral services for Alice will be private due to the coronavirus. She will be buried at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Sycamore, with Mike Butler officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply