Alice L. Riedel

Posted on May 14, 2021
SYCAMORE — Alice L. Riedel, age 89, of 1264 CH 16, Sycamore, died at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at home.

A memorial service for Alice and Arnold will be held at a later date. Alice donated her body to the Ohio State University College of Medicine for anatomical research.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, the Mohawk Community Library or the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. 

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

