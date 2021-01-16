Home Obituaries Alice Jean McDaniel

Alice Jean McDaniel

Posted on January 16, 2021
0
MARION — Alice Jean McDaniel, age 93, of Richwood, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her residence.

There will be no services held for Alice, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at boydbornfuneralhome.com. The Boyd Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McDaniel family.

