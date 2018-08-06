Alice F. McCarthy, age 76, of rural Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life service will be private with burial taking place at Stansbery Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, or a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

