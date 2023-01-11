Alice Earl

SYCAMORE — Alice Elizabeth (Swerlein) Earl of 211 Zanetta Drive, Carey, OH passed away on January 5, 2023, peacefully with family.

At Alice’s request, in her final wishes, there will be no memorial service or funeral. She wished to be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, loyal friend and faithful companion.

Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!