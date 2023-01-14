Alice Brown

FOREST — Alice A. Brown, of Forest, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her residence. She was 87.

A graveside service was 10 a.m. Friday at Patterson Cemetery, with Pastor James Robinette officiating.

She was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Williamstown, to the late Thomas and Ruth (Cole) Jolliff. She married James Gordon Brown Sr. on Apil. 1, 1953, and he died March 12, 2012.

Surviving are five children, 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

She was preceded in death by a daughter and a brother.

