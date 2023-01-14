Alice Brown Posted on January 14, 2023 0 FOREST — Alice A. Brown, of Forest, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her residence. She was 87. A graveside service was 10 a.m. Friday at Patterson Cemetery, with Pastor James Robinette officiating. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription She was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Williamstown, to the late Thomas and Ruth (Cole) Jolliff. She married James Gordon Brown Sr. on Apil. 1, 1953, and he died March 12, 2012. Surviving are five children, 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters. She was preceded in death by a daughter and a brother. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription