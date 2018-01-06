Home Obituaries Alice A. Lang

Posted on January 6, 2018
Alice Lang
age 82

Alice A. Lang, age 82, formerly of Cavanaugh Court, Upper Sandusky, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kirby. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Music and Memory at Fairhaven Community in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a story.

