Alice A. Lang, age 82, formerly of Cavanaugh Court, Upper Sandusky, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kirby. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Music and Memory at Fairhaven Community in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!