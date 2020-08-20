Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — The services for Albert Jay Linhart, 88, have been changed to receive friends and family from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Narthex at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the church with Monsignor Michael Hohenbrink as celebrant. After the Mass, full military rites will be rendered by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family asks all in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The funeral mass will be live video streamed at findlaystmichael.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Albert to Findlay St. Michael Archangel School or the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, OH.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.huffordfh.com.