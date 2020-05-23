Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — Albert “Al” Jay Linhart, 88, of Findlay, passed away May, 21, 2020, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.

Friends and family may visit from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at St. Michael Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay, with Monsignor Michael Hohenbrink as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Full military rites will be rendered by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Albert to Findlay Saint Michael Archangel School or the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky. Online condolences may be expressed at www.huffordfh.com.

