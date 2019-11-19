Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Aidan “Jim” J. McKinnon, died at 8:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Autumn Court located in Ottawa, where he was a resident since July 20, 2012. He was 83.

He was born May 1, 1936, in Carey, to Ira F. and Anna Marie (Derr) McKinnon. McKinnon was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He married Mary Ann Billock on April 16, 1955, at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, Carey, and she survives. Their marriage was dissolved on July 9, 1987.

Surviving is a son, Anthony J. (Sandra); three daughters, Elaine (Jeffrey) Hurdle; Angela (Paul) Rybicki; and Jean McKinnon; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

McKinnon was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sister Roberta McKinnon and Oread McKinnon-Haferd; and four brothers, Richard, Robert, Howard and Gordon McKinnon.

He was baptized in and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Consolation Parish in Carey.

He was a 1954 graduate of Carey High School.

McKinnon earned the rank of a U.S. Army Sergeant in the Korean War and was honorably discharged.

McKinnon retired from, what was then known as Autolite, in Fostoria, on March 30, 2001, where he was a tool and die maker with 27 plus years of service. He worked as a tool and die maker with other companies as well.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, as well as other bereavement items, the family requests all memorial contributions be directed to Autumn Court, Ottawa, and sent to the funeral home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.