CAREY — Agatha E. Thomas, 96, of Carey, and formerly of Kirby, died at 10:13 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Friday in the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. officiating.

A private graveside service will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kirby.

Agatha’s family will be hosting a luncheon and a time of sharing at the American Legion #344 in Carey immediately following the Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Council on Aging or a charity of Donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to: StombaughBatton.com.

