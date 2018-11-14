Agatha E. Thomas Posted on November 14, 2018 0 CAREY — Agatha E. Thomas, 96, of Carey, and formerly of Kirby, died at 10:13 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Friday in the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. officiating. A private graveside service will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kirby. Agatha’s family will be hosting a luncheon and a time of sharing at the American Legion #344 in Carey immediately following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Council on Aging or a charity of Donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169. Online condolences may be sent to: StombaughBatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription