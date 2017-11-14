Home Obituaries Adeline Winterfeld

Adeline Winterfeld

Posted on November 14, 2017
0
0
109
Adeline Winterfeld
Adeline Winterfeld

Adeline Angeline Ouellette Winterfeld was born March 19, 1923, in Prince Rupert, British Columbia. She passed from this life Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at her daughter Darlene’s home surrounded by love and prayers.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Dec. 1 with a memorial gathering at the Scappoose Senior Center following the graveside service for friends and relatives, per her request.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cuernavaca Children’s Mission, via the Sisters of St. Francis, 200 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, OH 44883; to St. Helens Humane Society, St. Helens Oregon

Community Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632, or to Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave., Marion, OH 43302.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Daniel Moll

    Daniel L. Moll of Upper Sandusky died at 3:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at the Ohio Stat…
    November 14, 2017
    22 second read

  • Stanley Hunter

    MOUNT VERNON — Stanley Hunter of Mount Vernon died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at his residence.…
    November 14, 2017
    16 second read

  • Carey High School posts student honor roll

    Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the fu…
    November 13, 2017
    53 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply