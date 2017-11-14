Adeline Winterfeld

Adeline Angeline Ouellette Winterfeld was born March 19, 1923, in Prince Rupert, British Columbia. She passed from this life Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at her daughter Darlene’s home surrounded by love and prayers.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Dec. 1 with a memorial gathering at the Scappoose Senior Center following the graveside service for friends and relatives, per her request.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cuernavaca Children’s Mission, via the Sisters of St. Francis, 200 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, OH 44883; to St. Helens Humane Society, St. Helens Oregon

Community Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632, or to Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave., Marion, OH 43302.

