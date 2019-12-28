Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Abbigayle Elizabeth Anundson, 28, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima, surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 21, 1991, in Columbus, to her mother, Tammera R. (Robert Penn) Scheck-Anundson, Upper Sandusky and her father, John K. (Judy) Anundson, Columbus.

Her son, Harrison Robert Anundson survives in Upper Sandusky. She also is survived by a brother, John Kenneth Aaron Anundson and his son, Hayden, Columbus; and maternal grandmother, Karen Scheck, Upper Sandusky.

Abbigayle was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Frederick L. “Rick” Scheck and paternal grandparents, John and Joyce Anundson.

Abbigayle’s love of people continues through her death, by giving the gift of life to others.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society or Surest Path Recovery Center and sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.