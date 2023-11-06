Jerry Stimpfle, of Dansville, Michigan, passed away at the age of 84.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s name to Mid-Michigan Land Conservancy at www.midmilandcons.org/index.php/membership-donations.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date for the convenience of family and friends.

