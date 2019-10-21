CAREY — Roger K. Knoll, 83, of Wharton, died at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family.

Born June 20, 1936, in Van Wert, he was a son of Arthur and Pauline (Saum) Knoll. He married Bonnie J. Monfort and she preceded him in death, along with their infant daughter, Shelly Jean Knoll. He later married Geraldine M. Opper on Jan. 21, 1967, at the Wharton First Church of God. Geraldine survives in Wharton.

He also is survived by two children, Teresa (Mike) Woods, Williamstown; and David (Holly) Knoll, Wharton; eight grandchildren, Trisha (David Dodson) Thomas, Jessica (Nathan) Thompson, Tanya (David Romero) Thomas, Monica (James) Wisser, Dalton (Diana Wilson) Thomas, Seth (Brooke Siesbuttel) Knoll, Jade Woods and Tamra Woods; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Donna Foltz.

Roger graduated from Grover Hill High School in 1954 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army for four years. He was a truck driver for Streaker Tractor Sales in Findlay for 35 years.

He was a member of Wharton First Church of God, where he served as a Deacon.

An avid gardener, he was a member of the Hardin County Men’s Garden Club for many years. He also enjoyed tinkering with antiques.

Roger loved his family. He will be remembered as a fun, loving husband, father and grandfather.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey and one hour before the service Wednesday at the church. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Wharton First Church of God in Wharton, with Dr. Earl E. Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton Richland-Union Cemetery in Wharton. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or Wharton First Church of God and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

