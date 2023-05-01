WyCo Public Health keeping COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesdays

Wyandot County Public Health hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays t the health department, 127-A S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky.

The next clinic is Wednesday and following clinics are May 10, 17, 24 and 31.

These clinics offer the Moderna updated (bivalent) booster doses. Individuals seeking initial doses should contact local pharmacies.

Clinic attendees should bring their vaccination cards and insurance information. COVID-19 vaccinations are free to the individual. Those without insurance will not be turned away.

These clinics are walk-in only. There is no need to call to make an appointment.

For more information or to schedule a youth COVID-19 vaccination appointment call Wyandot county Public Health at 419-294-3852.