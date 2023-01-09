WyCo Public Health keeping COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesdays

Wyandot County Public Health continue hosting its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic days on Wednesdays in January.

Clinics are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at the health department, 127A S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky.

These clinics offer both booster and initial doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to those 18 and older. Individuals are eligible for boosters five months after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer series and two months after the initial dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Be sure to bring vaccination cards to be updated. Insurance information will be collected but there is no cost to the individual to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Those without insurance will not be turned away.

These clinics are walk-in only. There is no need to call to make an appointment.

Those in need of additional information may call Wyandot County Public Health at 419-294-3852.