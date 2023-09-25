WyCo Public Health has temporarily canceled COVID vaccination clinics

Wyandot County Public Health has temporarily canceled its COVID-19 vaccination clinics while awaiting news on a new vaccine.

On Monday, Sept. 11 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and authorized for emergency use monovalent (single) component COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, targeted against the currently circulating Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. Approved vaccines are as follows:

— Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula): individuals ages 6 months and older.

— Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 Formula): individuals ages 6 months and older.

— Note: The FDA has not yet authorized or approved an updated Novavax vaccine for 2023-2024.

As part of FDA’s actions, the bivalent mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19) are no longer authorized for use in the United States. As a result, Wyandot County Public Health COVID-19 clinics are temporarily canceled until approved vaccines are received. It is not yet known when this will happen.

Wyandot County Public Health will continue to share updates on its @WyandotHealth social media pages and in news media as information becomes available.