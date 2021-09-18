Wyandot County Fair 2021 Photographs 13 Posted on September 18, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Puuuuush Olan Wolf, 8, fights to get to a full pull during the 7-8 age division of the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull Friday afternoon at the Wyandot County Fair. Participants received trophies, certificates and a chance to qualify for the nationals, which will be held in April in Greenville. Daily Chief-Union/Callan Pugh Focusing face Morgan Rowland, 5, competes in the 5-6 age division of the the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull Friday afternoon at the Wyandot County Fair. Daily Chief-Union/Callan Pugh Eyes on the finish Stryker James, 7, looks toward the finish line as he completes his pull in the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull Friday afternoon at the Wyandot County Fair.Daily Chief-Union/Callan Pugh Smile through the pain Walter Bowen, 6, smiles as he puts in work at the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull Friday afternoon at the Wyandot County Fair. Bowen took third place in the ages 5-6 division. Daily Chief-Union/Callan Pugh Spread the Love - Share this Post!