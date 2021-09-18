Home Local News Wyandot County Fair 2021 Photographs 13

Wyandot County Fair 2021 Photographs 13

Posted on September 18, 2021
Puuuuush
Olan Wolf, 8, fights to get to a full pull during the 7-8 age division of the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull Friday afternoon at the Wyandot County Fair. Participants received trophies, certificates and a chance to qualify for the nationals, which will be held in April in Greenville.
Daily Chief-Union/Callan Pugh
Focusing face
Morgan Rowland, 5, competes in the 5-6 age division of the the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull Friday afternoon at the Wyandot County Fair.
Daily Chief-Union/Callan Pugh
Eyes on the finish
Stryker James, 7, looks toward the finish line as he completes his pull in the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull Friday afternoon at the Wyandot County Fair.
Daily Chief-Union/Callan Pugh
Smile through the pain
Walter Bowen, 6, smiles as he puts in work at the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull Friday afternoon at the Wyandot County Fair. Bowen took third place in the ages 5-6 division.
Daily Chief-Union/Callan Pugh

