Wyandot County adopts revised COVID quarantine guidelines 

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















By CALLAN PUGH

Health educator

Wyandot County Public Health

With the approval of Wyandot County Health Commissioner and Medical Director Keri Harris, Wyandot County is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s revised quarantine and isolation guidelines. Harris’s approval follows the recent announcement that the Ohio Department of Health would adopt the CDC’s revisions at the state level.

“As the experts continue to study COVID 19, the guidelines continue to change in an effort to find a way to ‘get back to normal’ while still keeping people as safe as possible,” Harris said. “Shortening isolation to the first five days of symptoms followed by five days of mask wearing was recommended since COVID is most contagious early on in the disease course. These new recommendations are most relevant for those who have mild symptoms or who are asymptomatic and are reliant on people masking on return to work and school.

“It is important to note that individuals who are febrile or not improving should continue to stay home past the five days,” Harris continued. “The new guidelines are relying more on testing and symptom monitoring to guide decisions on quarantine and isolation.”

A positive test for COVID-19

Under the new guidelines any individual who tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms or vaccination status, should stay home for five days (from symptom onset or from the date of the positive test if asymptomatic). While home, individuals should isolate away from other people, including staying away from others who live in the household. Those who cannot stay away from other people, such as individuals caring for another member of the household, should wear a well-fitting (three-layer or better) mask when around others for 10 days.

Those who are having symptoms of COVID-19 and are waiting for test results should stay home until results are received.

On day six individuals who are asymptomatic or seeing an improvement in symptoms (including no fever for 24 without the use of fever-reducing medicines) may resume activities. These individuals are to adhere to strict mask usage when around other individuals for the next five days. Those who are unable to wear masks should remain home and isolated away from others.

Those who still have a fever or who are not seeing an improvement in symptoms should continue to stay home until the fever is gone and other symptoms improve. These individuals should continue to wear a mask around others for the next five days.

COVID-19 exposure when fully vaccinated

A person is fully vaccinated if they have received a booster dose of any COVID-19 vaccine or if they completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna less than six months ago or the primary series of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine less than two months ago.

Fully vaccinated individuals exposed to a person with COVID-19 should wear a mask for 10 days after their last exposure to a positive COVID-19 case while around others. They should be tested for COVID-19 on the fifth day after exposure. If symptoms develop or a positive test result is received, stay home, and follow the guidelines for a positive test.

COVID-19 exposure after a recent positive test

Like fully vaccinated people, those who tested positive and recovered from COVID-19 within the past 90 days before exposure should wear a mask around others for 10 days. If symptoms develop, get tested and stay home and follow the guidelines for a positive test.

COVID-19 exposure when not fully vaccinated

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are those who have not received any vaccination against COVID-19 or have only received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series. Additionally, a person is not fully vaccinated if they completed the primary series of Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine more than six month ago or received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine more than two months ago and have not received a booster dose.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated at the time of exposure to a positive COVID-19 case should stay home for five days after their last exposure. It is recommended to take a test on day five. On day six the individual may return to activities with strict mask usage for the next five days. Those who test positive or develop symptoms should stay home and follow the guidelines for a positive test.

Vaccination opportunities

Wyandot County residents have opportunities to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-in clinics are available at Wyandot County Public Health. Area hospitals and pharmacies also are offering clinic and appointment times for vaccination. Wyandot County Public Health’s January walk-in clinic times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at the health department. These clinics are open to individuals 18 and older who wish to receive primary or booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine. Those with questions may call Wyandot County Public Health at 419-294-3852.