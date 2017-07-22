Work continues on N. 7th Street

City of Upper Sandusky Waste Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Aaron Putnam reports residential laterals have been completed on North Seventh Street.

Curb, sidewalk and driveway restoration is nearing completion, and dirt leveling and eventual grass seeding will take place.

Grading and compacting of trenches on North Seventh Street has started, along with compaction of an alley that runs behind the city building from Walker Street south to the railroad tracks.

Workers can be expected in any of those areas as the project is being readied for asphalt.