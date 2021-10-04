WMH offering Pfizer boosters

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot Memorial Hospital is now administering Pfizer vaccine boosters for COVID-19 in accordance with the Ohio Department of Health’s eligibility guidelines.

The vaccinations are provided from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments may be scheduled if desired.

The hospital also continues to offer the first and second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, and a parent or guardian must sign consent for the youth to receive the vaccination. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older.

To schedule an appointment, discuss eligibility or for more information, phone the hospital’s COVID Call Line at 419-294-4991, extension COVID (2684).