The 2023 Upper Sandusky High School homecoming court came together outside of USHS for pictures today. Pictured are (front row, from left) Holden Daris, Gavin Frey, Jacob Halter, Ethan Hill and Cory Washburn; (back row) Lauren Baker, Malainy Boes, Nora Estes, Emily Ruhlen and Jenna Wenger.

Daily Chief-Union/Dave Barnes