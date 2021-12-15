USCL hosting COVID: Ask a Nurse tonight

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















With regualr changes, updates and misinformation and misconceptions, it can be difficult to keep track of all the latest rules, recommendations and developments related to COVID-19.

Wyandot County Public Health is partnering with the Upper Sandusky Community Library to answer the community’s questions about COVID-19.

The COVID-19: Ask a Nurse event is 6 p.m. tonight in the basement of the Upper Sandusky Community Library.

It will be an open discussion that will cover a range of topics related to COVID-19.

What’s the latest on COVID-19 in Wyandot County? Where in the community can at-home COVID-19 tests be found and how do they work? What are the guidelines on vaccines and boosters, and who is eligible? What happens if exposed to COVID? Is something shared by friends or family on social media true? All questions will be answered.

Anyone with questions is asked to submit them to Wyandot County Public Health Educator Callan Pugh at cpugh@co.wyandot.oh.us with the subject line “Ask a Nurse.”

Live questions also will be answered at the event.