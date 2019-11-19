Upper council tours new waste water treatment plant

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger

New administration building

Upper Sandusky City Council members wore safety vests and helmets as they toured the active construction site of the new wastewater treatment plant Monday. Pictured, city council members check out the new administration building, which is attached to a new three-vehicle garage on the north end of the plant.

By BRIAN HEMMINGER

Staff writer

Upper Sandusky City Council toured the construction site of the new wastewater treatment plant before its meeting Monday.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor Doug Keller and Dave Ross led the tour, which visited the in-progress administration building, an in-progress three-vehicle garage, an in-progress headworks building, as well as buildings from the current plant that will continue to be utilized.

Keller said the new plant is scheduled to be operational by August 2020, although the final construction isn’t expected to be finished until April 2021.

In Monday’s city council meeting, resident Jan Stoneburner gifted each member of council with a copy of her recently published poem booklet “If It’s a Community Supper, It’s Got to be Upper.”

Stoneburner explained the history of the poem and said she is thinking of doing a sequel by asking the community what they like about Upper Sandusky at her upcoming booklet signing at Koehler Drug during Home for the Holidays Dec. 7.

Council member Aaron Korte thanked Stoneburner for everything she does for the community and said if anyone wants an event run right, they should put Stoneburner in charge.

Upper Sandusky Mayor Scott Washburn shared a letter from the Ohio Department of Transportation explaining a 2020 project plans to pave Ohio 67 from Marseilles village to High Street in Upper Sandusky. The city will be responsible for 20% of the cost of paving in its limits. Washburn and Law Director Mark Ellis said they will look into how much of the paving will take place in village limits, because the city had been stung by a surprise bill before.

Washburn said the city will have a float in the Home for the Holidays parade and any city employee or council member and their family are welcome to participate and pass out candy.

Washburn also said the city will ring bells for the Salvation Army Dec. 6 and requested volunteers from council.

In the service committee meeting, Keller reported there was an electrical problem at the wastewater treatment plant over the weekend and some electric lines are expected to be replaced permanently today.

Water Plant Supervisor Aaron Schoenberger reported he got a quote from Ferguson Waterworks for full water meter changeover.